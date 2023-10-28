Source: Zapu consults on looming by-elections – The Southern Eye

The opposition Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu) party says it is engaging community leaders and other stakeholders seeking their views regarding the impending by-elections.

After the recall of 15 Members of Parliament and councillors by self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed December 9 as the by-election date while the nomination court sits on November 7.

Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said the setting up of teams to engage with community members in Bulawayo to seek their views regarding the impending by-elections follows exhaustive internal discussions within party structures.

“We did this to ensure that our final decision would not be mistaken for endorsement of the recalls and or sanitisation of those who are actually behind these recalls,” he said.

Zapu will be fielding candidates in all affected constituencies subject to rigorous internal processes.

“After these successful consultations, the party has decided to heed the call of those who have told us to never give free lunch to the architects of these illegal recalls,” Ndlovu said.

Zapu called on all progressive forces to rally behind their candidates and defend the democratic space molested by malevolent miscreants.