Source: Gold Dealer Losses USD 14 151.00 To His Employee – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A Harare man has been charged with theft of trust property worth US$14 151 after his employer, a gold dealer, gave him the money to purchase gold on his behalf.

Barbara Mateko and was remanded out of custody to February 28 on $20 000 bail.

It is alleged that Mutanda was given the US$14 151 by the complainant Elijah Mutanganyika (36) to purchase gold.

On February 12, around 1700hrs, the complainant allegedly informed the accused person to meet him near Sam Levy Mall in Harare to deliver the gold.

However, Mutanda showed up empty handed after unlawfully converting the money for personal use.

The matter was reported to the police in Borrowdale, leading to his arrest.

Tapiwa Zvidzai prosecuted.