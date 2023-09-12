Source: Gold panner up for poaching – The Southern Eye

A 26-YEAR-OLD gold panner from village 8, Inyathi, Matabeleland North province has appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Courts for killing a kudu valued at US$1 500.

Nkosiyabo Moyo pleaded guilty to the poaching charge when he appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on Thursday last week.

He was convicted and further remanded for sentence.

The court was told that on September 5 this year at around 1:30am at Shangani, Holistic, Fort Rixon, Moyo killed a kudu and took the meat to his home.

It is the State case that Shangani Game Scouts discovered a spoor and tracked it to Moyo’s residence, leading to his arrest. In mitigation, Moyo said he earned an average of US$80 a month as an artisanal gold miner which should cater for his family.

Following Moyo’s arrest, only 10kg of kudu meat was recovered. Moyo claimed that he was not alone when they were hunting.