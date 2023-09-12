Source: Police arrest 12 suspects for violence at Babourfields Stadium – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the public violence which occurred at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two suspects were for contravening the Firearms Act while four are being held for criminal nuisance and six for public violence.

“The ZRP assures the public that full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved in the violence,” said Nyathi.

The violence erupted during a Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and Highlanders.

The match was abandoned after 38 minutes with Dynamos leading by two goals when fans threw missiles and invaded the pitch.