Goverment takes major steps in protecting children with disabilities

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

In a significant move to safeguard children with disabilities across Zimbabwe, Government, through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, has made notable strides with the introduction of the Disability Inclusive Parenting Programme.

This initiative, aimed at empowering caregivers, is transforming the way children with disabilities are cared for, particularly in remote districts, by replacing outdated superstitions with knowledge, skills and access to modern healthcare.

Launched in collaboration with UNICEF and the Zimbabwe Parents of Handicapped Children Association (ZPHCA), the programme is challenging long-held myths about disabilities while encouraging parents and caregivers to seek professional medical care for their children.

The programme provides training for caregivers, equipping them with the necessary tools to play an active role in their children’s rehabilitation.

It is funded by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), which is committed to strengthening the capacity of caregivers and advocating for free access to disability-specialised services, ensuring no child with a disability is left behind.

ZPHCA programmes manager Mr Regis Manjoro said the initiative, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic when many children were unable to attend school, is having an impact.

“When schools were closed due to the pandemic, we took the opportunity to teach parents basic techniques to stimulate their children’s learning at home. This led to the establishment of stimulation centres focused on disability-inclusive parenting, in line with the National Disability Policy,” he said.

The programme, which is running in Harare, Bulawayo, Zvishavane, BeitBridge, and Mutasa, has already seen the creation of 18 specialised centres.

These centres provide essential services such as physiotherapy and psychosocial support, helping children with disabilities not only to survive but thrive in a more inclusive environment.

Government’s commitment to the cause reflects a broader effort to ensure that children with disabilities receive the protection and care they need, thereby marking a significant step forward in the fight for disability rights in Zimbabwe.

Through the initiative, Zimbabwe is paving the way for a more inclusive society where every child, regardless of their abilities, has the chance to live a fulfilling life.