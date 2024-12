Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa (left) addresses media while flanked by Zanu PF Information and Publicity Director, Cde Farai Marapira during a press conference in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Memory Mangombe.

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF will tomorrow hold its final Politburo meeting for this year, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Acting Secretary-General of Zanu PF Advocate Jacob Mudenda is advising all members of the Politburo that the meeting is on Thursday 19 December at 2pm at Zanu PF Headquarters, said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All members are expected to be seated by 1.45pm.