Government completes 8 000 projects

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (left) and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe lead proceedings as directors of ceremonies.

Farai Dauramanzi in NEMBUDZIYA Gokwe

GOVERNMENT has completed over 8 000 projects countrywide since the coming in of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa in 2017, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said yesterday.

Speaking during the 45th Independence Celebrations at Mutora Open Grounds in Nembudziya, Gokwe North, Dr Muswere said the projects include the rehabilitation of roads, construction of dams, power plants and also initiatives such as the E-Learning strategy, Presidential Internet Scheme and the land tenure programme.

“As we march forward with Vision 2030 which is running under the theme, Leaving no one and no place behind, we now have over 8 000 projects that have been completed by His Excellency, the President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government.

“These projects include programmes such as the construction of roads like the Beitbridge-Harare highway and we now also have 10 600 dams that have been constructed.

“These are some of the projects that have been successfully completed. We also have initiatives such as the E-Learning strategy aimed at providing computers in schools, Presidential Internet Scheme and the distribution of land to Zimbabweans under the land tenure programme that was launched recently by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chief Chireya, the traditional leader in the host district, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for bringing the independence celebrations to his area.

“We are happy that the hosting of these celebrations has brought development to our area.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (right) shares a lighter moment with LEAD president Ms Linda Masarira (left) and NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku in Gokwe yesterday.

“We did not have supermarkets and now they are there, roads have been rehabilitated, many boreholes were also drilled while clinics and schools were also constructed,” said Chief Chireya.

War veterans also expressed satisfaction over the growing recognition of war veterans under the Second Republic, saying their decades-long hopes are finally being fulfilled.

“We are happy that as war veterans, we are now receiving the recognition that we deserve,” Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Detainees, and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya said.

“This year is very special, following the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund meant to address our welfare issues.”

Cde Mahiya said significant strides had been made, including the construction of houses for veterans and improved respect at national events.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Edson Chihengere expressed joy at hosting the Uhuru celebrations, saying a total of 1 726 people were employed during preparations for the 45th main Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe North.

“I applaud Zimbabweans for coming in numbers to support us in hosting the 45th main Independence Celebrations.

“As Gokwe North, we have benefitted from road rehabilitation, the construction of schools, and borehole drilling,” he added.

The Minister of Youth Development and Vocational Training, Cde Tino Machakaire, said youths were happy to celebrate the country’s independence as it is coming at a time the Government has made strides in their empowerment.