Joy, patriotism fill the air as Zim celebrates Uhuru

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube inspects the Independence Parade at the 45th Independence Day celebrations at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture: Eliah Saushoma.

Herald Reporters

A WAVE of joy and patriotism swept across Zimbabwe as people celebrated 45 years of independence.

The main celebrations were held at the Mutora Open Grounds in Nembudziya, Gokwe, Midlands Province, where President Mnangagwa led the proceedings.

Each province showcased its rich cultural heritage, featuring captivating musical talents, impressive oratory skills, and vibrant dances and displays.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme, “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”.

In Harare, the celebrations were held at Epworth High School, where proceedings were presided over by the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Charles Tavengwa, who read the President’s speech to the delight of Epworth residents.

In Harare, the celebrations were held at Epworth High School, where proceedings were presided over by the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Charles Tavengwa, who read the President’s speech to the delight of Epworth residents.

Among the residents were Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima and his wife, “Mai Nga,” who kept attendees on their feet with their music and left guests in stitches with their skits.

“We feel honoured and proud as residents of Epworth to have the Independence Day celebrations at our doorstep,” Kapfupi said.

“The Second Republic, led by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, has brought life to the people of Epworth.”

The actor commended President Mnangagwa for decentralising national events, which enabled Epworth to host provincial events.

Apart from the police band, Chitepo National War Veterans choir, Elysium Magna dance theatre, T n T Brothers dance group, and ZILIWACO Mbira Crew provided entertainment.

Celebrations ended with sports activities that included Chitungwiza and National Army male and female tug-of-war groups, as well as a soccer match between Scotland and Dreamers Academy football clubs.

In Masvingo Province, hundreds of people yesterday braved the cold weather and thronged Nemanwa Grounds in Masvingo district to celebrate 45 years of independence amid pomp and fanfare.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, arrived to cheers from the crowd.

The celebrations for the second year running were held at Nemanwa Growth Point in Masvingo district in line with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda to take key national programmes to all corners of the country.

Proceedings to mark the festivities started just around 10 am, with the huge crowd at Nemanwa witnessing the arrival of service chiefs led by 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Obert Tshuma for the celebrations.

Soon after, the guest of honour and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, arrived to cheers from the crowd.

Minister Chadzamira’s arrival was preceded by the permanent secretary in his office, Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution then inspected the parade before the crowd was entertained by the parade’s marching, with the army band providing music.

The parade displays were met with loud cheering by the crowd, particularly when the parade formed a shape that read Zim@45.

Minister Chadzamira read the Presidential Speech before the crowd was treated to police dog displays by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Proceedings continued until day’s end, with a soccer match pitting Masvingo United against Great Zimbabwe University football club.

Mashonaland East Province also joined the entire nation and the world at large in celebrating Independence Day.

The province held the event at Kotwa High School in Mudzi district, where thousands from across the province gathered for the celebrations.

It was a hive of activity, with various entertainment groups, including one from Mozambique, mesmerising the attendees.

A jovial mood could be felt throughout the proceedings as people enjoyed the peace and unity brought about by the living and fallen heroes.

The proceedings started when the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, inspected the parade.

He later delivered the 2025 Presidential Independence speech, officially marking the end of the programme.

However, the large crowd was treated to a football match soon after, between Tsonga Football Club from Mudzi and Changara Football Club from Mozambique.

Tsonga went on to win with a single goal to nil against their rivals.

By sunset, several musicians were already at the venue, waiting to perform to an already eager crowd.

In an interview on the sidelines of the celebrations, several people said it is critical to always remember how the nation attained independence, as it was not just a walk in the park.

Mrs Anatoria Nyakusauka from Kotwa said to her, the day is important as it is a reminder of how Zimbabwe gained independence.

“To us, it’s like we are celebrating a birthday because this day is the one when Zimbabwe gained its freedom from colonial rule. I am so excited about this because we are enjoying peace and calmness since 1980. We enjoy it every day as Zimbabweans.

“There is no doubt that Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful countries in the whole world. Celebrating this day is giving honour to those who sacrificed all for us to be free today. We will never forget or look down upon that sacrifice; that is why we are out in our numbers to celebrate,” she said.

Mr Farai Kambanje said his wish is for the prevailing peace to be maintained.

“We are so peaceful in Zimbabwe and, of course, we will never forget the blood that was shed for us to enjoy this freedom. We are thankful to those who went to war for the sake of liberating us from colonial rule.

“My prayer is for this peace that we are enjoying today to remain so for eternity,” he said.

Ms Tanaka Kamuta, a youth from Mudzi, said it is important for the youth to be taught and reminded of how Zimbabwe gained independence.

“I always attend these important events because I know their importance to the nation. As a youth, I encourage my colleagues to always yearn to know how the peace enjoyed today came about. Our elders should always teach us to be patriotic and to always respect the sacrifice made by our fathers, grandfathers, and grandmothers for this freedom.

“I am aware that this peace did not just come; a vicious battle occurred, and Zimbabwe came out victorious. This is why we are here to celebrate that victory which brought in independence. Long live Zimbabwe,” she said, before joining the crowd on the dance floor, singing along with the Seke Teachers College choir, which was performing at the event.

In Mashonaland West, apart from the provincial independence celebrations held at Mbafa Primary School in Chegutu, all the seven districts held similar commemorations at their respective centres, with people in Makonde converging at Alaska Stadium.

Makonde Constituency legislator, Cde Simbarashe Ziyambi, commended the President for decentralising the event to grassroots.

Entertainment was provided by sungura musician, Madzibaba Gina.

The Zvimba district converged at Kasanze School, where hundreds of attendees were entertained by local musical groups and school performances.

Meanwhile, the provincial independence celebrations saw the main entertainment act being provided by guest singer Pridence “Mama Africa” Muchada, army-side Crocodile Sounds, and Chinhoyi Prison Band.