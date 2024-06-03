Government lifts suspension on three bus operators 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister Felix Mhona

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Government has lifted the suspension on three public transport operators’ licences following a review of their operations.

Operators’ licences for Swaymo Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Blue Circle; Wipeco Investments (Pvt) Ltd, trading as City Bus and Simlex Coaches (Pvt) Ltd had been suspended following some recent fatal accidents.

The operators’ buses had to be withdrawn from their routes until a review was conducted by the authorities to ensure that they were fully compliant with the law.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona revealed that Government has lifted the suspension on all the buses.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise members of the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licences for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Swaymo Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd; Wipeco Investments (Pvt) Ltd and Simlex Coaches (Pvt) Ltd with effect from 3 June, 2024.

“The said operators breached the terms and conditions of the licenses issued to them, leading to fatal road crashes that occurred on 9 and 16 March 2024 in Western Cape, South Africa, and in Beitbridge respectively.

“They operated public service vehicles without valid motor and passenger insurances, certificates of roadworthiness, road service permits, installed speed monitoring and limiting devices, and employed drivers without the requisite competencies,” he said.