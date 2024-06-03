Zimbabwe facilitates new job opportunities for English teachers in South Korea 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Fredrick Shava

Hebert Zharare in SEOUL- South Korea

Zimbabwe has opened negotiations with South Korea for it to be classified as an English-speaking country so as to open new job opportunities for local English teachers in the rich Asian nation, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Fredrick Shava has said.

Dr Shava made these remarks during the signing ceremony of the Air Services Agreement on Cooperation and Assistance with his South Korean counterpart, Mr Cho Tae-Yul, on the sidelines of the South Korea-Africa Summit on Sunday.

The Air Services Agreement will play a crucial role in shaping international aviation policy and fostering cooperation between Zimbabwe and South Korea.

Dr Shava also requested the South Korean Government to classify Zimbabwe as an English-speaking country to enable Zimbabweans to teach the English language there.

“English is an official language in Zimbabwe and the sole medium of instruction at all levels of education,” he said.

Zimbabwe is known for training professionals that are on demand the world over.

Currently, health professionals are trooping to countries such as Britain, America and Australia, among others.

However, these health professionals are travelling under private arrangements, thereby making it difficult for the country to benefit from the export of its human skills.

However if the new bilateral proposal is successful, Zimbabwe will benefit from Zimbabweans formally employed in South Korea through remittances.

In his inaugural Monetary Policy Statement in April, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu said diaspora remittances, through official channels, registered a 16 percent increase to US$1, 873 billion last year, from US$1,617 billion received during the same period in 2022.