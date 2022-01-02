Source: Government moves to digitise police, prisons operations | The Sunday News

Minister Jenfan Muswere

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Government is pushing forward with policies targeted at an upper-middle class economy by 2030 and digitisation of security establishments has been identified as one of the key pillars to achieving the Second Republic’s economic goals.

The Government through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), is working towards attaining a digital economy as enunciated in the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-2025 as well as mitigating against the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has started putting in place initiatives to digitise the judiciary, police services, prisons and correctional services.

If achieved, this will ensure security of information, dockets, law and order as well as efficient delivery of justice services.

In his recent report to Cabinet, Minister Jenfan Muswere said his ministry was already working towards the provision of gadgets and connectivity to rural police stations as part of the implementation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage’s Integrated Management System.

Focus will be on smart policing which involves the movement of dockets from the police to the courts system and finally the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

“In addition to the provision of gadgets, the stations will have their bandwidth subscription for 12 months paid for in full.

This initiative will also see the police, local authorities and other security services being connected to the Smart Transport and Traffic Management System which will enable easy identification and follow up of traffic offenders and their sanctioning.

The pilot study has already been completed,” said Minister Muswere in his report.

Government is also seized with the digitisation of the judiciary with judicial officers already being trained in preparation for the launch of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System which is set for next year.

The system will bring together the prisons, community corrections, courts services and other related agencies to more efficiently provide justice through digital means.

“Government in partnership with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is in the process of establishing Virtual Courts.

The project will result in the installation and use of a video conferencing system at all court complexes and prisons,” said Minister Muswere.

“We are also going to provide desktop computers and accessories to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), while the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the Attorney-General’s Office and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) are also being digitised.”

The public has been invited to take note that the digitisation of systems is targeted at eliminating corruption at public institutions through reduction of human interface as well as advancing the country’s ease of doing business programme. — @RealSimbaJemwa