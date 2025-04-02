Source: Government says building mortuary in preparation for Independence Day Celebrations in Nembudziya – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – The government says it is building a mortuary and further preparing emergency health services in rural Nembudziya, as it prepares to host a massive crowd of over 60,000 expected to attend this year’s Independence Day celebrations in the Midlands area.

At a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said a mortuary and other health based facilities were being prepared for the event.

“Concerning health and wellness, the following services, among others have been mobilized for the celebrations: 10 emergency health management teams; 10 ambulances; an air ambulance, and emergency kits. A VIP ward, isolation centre and 16 telemedicine centres have been established,” Muswere said.

“Construction of a mortuary and extension of a ward are already underway at Nembudziya Hospital.”

In recent years, Zimbabwe broke tradition in terms of venues for hosting the country’s main Independence Day celebrations, switching the annual event from Harare which comparatively has better facilities to handle disaster.

The venue for annual event is now revolving affair with Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North District next to play host.

Following the switch in venues each year, areas that have been lagging behind in terms of development have suddenly experienced a massive infrastructural revival as the government generously pours in resources in preparation for the event.

Local businesses, likewise reap gainfully from the mass of people visiting the area and those doing preparatory works for the celebrations.

Ahead of the celebrations in Nembudziya, Muswere said the government is currently “re-gravelling and surfacing of major feeder roads to and from Nembudziya Growth Point, for completion prior to 17th April, 2025”.

He added, “A cumulative total of 129 boreholes have been drilled in Gokwe districts, with 7 boreholes having been drilled at the venue site. A total water storage capacity of 60,000 litres has been set aside for potable water during the celebrations.”

The minister also said, “Contractors have accelerated works at the Main Arena, Gokwe North Open Grounds, and phenomenal progress has been achieved in lawn-planting; terracing; construction of changing rooms; floodlight installation; and construction of ablution blocks.

“The venue of the Children’s Party, Nyamuroro High School, is undergoing vast transformation through the construction of two ablution blocks and two students’ hostels, both of which are almost complete.

“Regarding works at Nembudziya Government High School, the Gala Site, construction of one ablution block and 2 classroom blocks; a domestic science laboratory; and a senior science laboratory have reached wall plate level, with roof installation being the next phase.”