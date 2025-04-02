Source: Police shoot two dead, arrest 3 in connection with Bulawayo cop’s murder – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – Police in Bulawayo have shot two dead and further arrested three suspects who are part of a gang linked to the callous killing of their colleague last week and a spate of armed robbery cases in the country’s second largest city.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Sipho Ncube, 24, and Dumisani Ndlovu, 32, died in a shootout with detectives as they tried to escape when the gang was cornered in Bulawayo’s Saucetown suburb.

Three others Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati, 26, Clifford Desmond Nare, 33, and Thabo Dube, 24, are in police custody following their arrest after a tip-off from the public.

The suspects are linked to the killing of Sergeant Abel Masava, 43, who was shot dead in Sizinda, Bulawayo just after midnight on Friday.

The slain cop had gone out to attend a domestic violence incident in the high density suburb when he got fatally shot after solely confronting the suspects he had come across as he waited in the car outside a home where his colleagues had gone to resolve the domestic quarrel.

Nyathi said the firearm used to kill Masaya has been recovered from the suspects who are also linked to a spate of armed robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo between 22 April 2024 and 28 March 2025.

According to Nyathi, detectives on Sunday cornered the gang after receiving information which linked a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AGG 8380 to the murder case and a spate of armed robbery cases in Bulawayo.

“The detectives tracked the vehicle leading to the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati,” Nyathi said.

“The suspect implicated the other suspects leading to their arrest and recovery of five firearms, National Browning pistol, Blow F92 Blank pellet gun, Long Rifle 12GA 76/3 inch long, Vizor Pistol, shot gun and a sword.

“Two other suspects, Sipho Ncube, 24, and Dumisani Ndlovu, 32, tried to escape resulting in a shoot out with detectives along Harrow Street, Saucetown, Bulawayo. The two suspects died upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospitals.”

Nyathi said the suspects were being linked to 25 cases of armed robbery including a case which occurred at a supermarket in New Luveve on 28 December 2024, where cash and three cell phones were stolen and another robbery case which occurred at a funeral parlour in Kelvin North, Bulawayo on 10 February 2025 where US$3,608 and ZAR21,130 cash and a cell phone were seized.

The suspects have also been linked to a robbery incident which occurred at a service station at corner Nketa drive and Rangemore Road on 2 March 2025 during which a shot gun and a cell phone were stolen.

According to police investigations, Nyathi said, the suspects were targeting fuel stations, liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlous and gas operators.