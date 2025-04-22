Warns that taking part in stayaway ‘constitutes a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination’

HARARE – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has threatened dire measures against civil servants who fail to report for work this Tuesday and Wednesday following firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza’s call for a national stayaway.

In a statement on Monday, PSC said any failure to report for work during the two days mentioned “constitutes a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination”.

“The Public Service Commission (PSC) notes with concern recent incitements circulating on various platforms, encouraging Public Servants and other citizens to stay away from work or abstain from regular activities on 22 and 23 April 2025,” PSC said.

“The Commission is confident that Public Servants, who are committed, disciplined, and fully aware of their responsibilities, will not be misled by such reckless and disruptive incitements.”

In an address posted on YouTube, Geza on Saturday called for a national stayaway for Tuesday and Wednesday saying this was part of a strategy to force Mnangagwa out of power.

He reiterated his calls on Monday, now asking Zimbabweans to stay at home until Mnangagwa resigns.

The former Zanu PF central committee member says Mnangagwa is suffering from “vascular dementia” and nolonger fit to remain President.

He also accuses the Zimbabwe incumbent of sponsoring high level corruption and a blatant bid to violate the national constitution in order to grant himself an unpopular third term.

Geza, whose call for an uprising on 31 March this year yielded just few pockets of public resistance and an unintended job boycott among many, says the stayaway is “the final push” against the 82-year-old leader.

But PSC warned any unsanctioned absenteeism from work by those on the government payroll would count for dereliction of duty.

“Public Servants are reminded that their core mandate is to serve the people of Zimbabwe faithfully, diligently, and without interruption.

“The work carried out by the Public Service is vital to the delivery of essential services and the advancement of our national development aspirations, as outlined in Vision 2030.

“Participation in any stay-away that disrupts service delivery constitutes a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination. Such actions are unpatriotic, undermine national unity, damage the economy, and hinder the collective progress of the nation. The Public Service Commission will not tolerate any conduct that threatens the stability and functionality of public institutions,” PSC said.

The government employer insisted that “Tuesday, 22 April 2025, and Wednesday, 23 April 2025, are normal working days”.

“All Public Servants, except those on duly authorised leave, are expected to report for duty at their designated workstations, observe normal working hours, and, where necessary, work beyond official hours in fulfilment of their duties,” PSC said.

“Accounting Officers are hereby instructed to ensure that attendance registers are completed for their Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, including devolved structures. Commission Inspectors will collect these registers at the usual time each day for purposes of enforcing appropriate Public Service regulations without delay.

“The Commission expects all Public Servants to continue discharging their responsibilities with characteristic commitment, professionalism, and loyalty to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“Together, let us uphold the dignity of the Public Service and contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, resilient, and united Zimbabwe.”