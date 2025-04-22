Source: Mnangagwa critic Geza calls for indefinite stayaway ‘until Mnangagwa resigns’ – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Outspoken war veteran and critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Blessed Geza, has called for an indefinite national shutdown until the president resigns, describing it as “the final push” to end what he claims is a corrupt and incapacitated regime.

In a speech circulated on Monday, Geza urged Zimbabweans to stay at home from Tuesday, 22 April, and not return to work until Mnangagwa steps down. He said businesses should offer food to citizens for free, promising that a “new government” would compensate them.

“Every Zimbabwean must stay at home. Shops and industries will not open,” said Geza. “We are staying away to force Mnangagwa to go.”

Geza alleged that the president is no longer fit to govern due to what he claimed is “vascular dementia,” and accused unelected individuals of making critical national decisions at private meetings held at Mnangagwa’s farm.

He also claimed that an impeachment process was being delayed by Parliament leadership under pressure from the executive, while MPs were being bribed with state funds to protect Mnangagwa.

“You are servants of the people. You cannot be bribed with national resources to protect a collapsing regime,” he said, addressing MPs.

Geza’s speech also included serious corruption allegations, including claims that ZEC, Valley Seed, and politically connected companies were involved in questionable transactions totaling over US$190 million and 1.1 billion rand, allegedly facilitated through illegal bank guarantees and offshore transfers.

He further accused the government of neglecting public health, citing the recent death of a musician due to lack of basic medication. He added that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza, and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda are planning to submit a proposal to Parliament to extend the presidential term to 2030. The sweetener for parliamentarians, he claimed, would be an extension of their own term of office as well.

He said the plan aims to avoid the constitutional requirement of a referendum. Geza added that the indefinite stay-away would only be called off when there is a new government.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere and other officials have dismissed similar shutdown calls in the past, urging Zimbabweans to ignore them.