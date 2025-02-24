Source: Government To Release Findings Of UBH Baby Swap Probe, Says Kwidini

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Kwidini, said the investigation into the baby swap incident at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) is ongoing, and the government will release the findings once complete.

Speaking after a tour of UBH last Thursday, Kwidini said that the ministry is thoroughly addressing the issue and will leave no stone unturned.

He added that while the families have been reunited, the incident is unacceptable and must never be repeated. Said Kwidini: