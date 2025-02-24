Coal-Laden NRZ Train Derails In Kadoma After Heavy Rainfall

The train’s load remained intact and no one was injured in the derailment.

NRZ workers have been on site to assess the damage and begin the process of clearing the tracks. Crews have also been working to remove the derailed train and restore normal operations. NRZ said:

Our recovery team has managed to move the derailed wagons from the derailment site with their contents (coal) intact to the station. The team is now simultaneously busy with aligning the tracks and re-railing of the locomotive. Kadoma experienced heavy rains (115mm in less than 12 hours) on Saturday night, this resulted in mud accumulating at the level crossing thus covering the tracks which then caused the train to derail. Fortunately, no one was injured due to this derailment.

Commenting on the incident, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the country’s rail system has become “rotten” after decades of neglect and mismanagement. He wrote on X: