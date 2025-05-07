Source: Government-UN partners to track NDS1 and SDGs through data managament – herald

Richard Muponde

Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZIMSTAT has partnered the United Nations in data usage to track progress on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

NDS1 was launched in 2021 as a five-year medium-term plan aimed at realising Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

The strategy followed the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) from 2018-2020.

Speaking at a UN-Zimstat Data for Development and Innovation workshop in Harare on Tuesday, Zimstat Director General, Mrs Tafadzwa Bandama said, “We reiterate that the United Nations is committed esteemed members of this group as we continue to work together. We have to use data to track the progress of NDS.”

She said it is important for the SDGs to be realised at national and international level.

Mrs Bandama said Government’s cooperation with the UN emanates from the Zimbabwe United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework of 2022 to 2026.

“In this document, there is a governance structure and coordination mechanisms for the implementation of the cooperation framework. And one of those mechanisms is the data for development and innovation,” Mrs Bandama said.

She reiterated that data is the backbone of development.

“Without data, we cannot plan, even for the roads we have in this country. Without data, we cannot plan for the health or education of the population,” she said.