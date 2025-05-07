Source: Chitungwiza to act on illegal vendors – herald

Diana Nherera

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality has directed all vendors operating in undesignated areas to vacate immediately.

Acting town clerk, Mr Japson Nemuseso, warned that failure to comply will result in the confiscation of goods and legal action.

The notice reads that public transport operators and private vehicles who pick and drop off passengers at undesignated points face penalties including impounding of vehicles.

“Public transport operators and private vehicles are reminded that picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points is strictly prohibited. This practice contributes to traffic congestion and endangers public safety,” read the notice.

Council urged commuter omnibus operators to regularise their operations by paying and displaying valid rank discs.

“Enforcement will be intensified and those operating without rank discs will be fined and or barred from operating within municipal ranks.

The council also advised vehicle owners to remove abandoned or non-functional vehicles from public terminuses and municipal spaces and for driving schools to regularise their operations.

“These vehicles will be removed at the owners’ cost if not cleared within seven days of this notice,” reads the notice.

“Any driving school found operating without a valid permit will face enforcement action, including possible suspension of operations.”

In another notice, Mr Nemuseso said the municipality has deployed housing or revenue assistants to Nyatsime for a data collection exercise to establish an accurate database of individuals occupying stands in the area.

“We strongly urge you to stay alert and not entertain unscrupulous individuals who demand money from residents falsely claiming to represent the council,” he said.

“If any person demands cash from you kindly report to council on 0712843478 or visit Zengeza district offices or the head office.”