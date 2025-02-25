Government urges investments in thermal power

Business Reporter

The Government has urged coal mining companies in Hwange to invest in building power plants to utilise their vast thermal coal stockpiles.

The thermal coal was extracted during mining operations targeting coking coal deposits, which are found at significantly deeper geological strata.

Mining for coking coal necessitates the removal of an overburden layer, followed by the extraction of a substantial thermal coal layer, typically accounting for about 70 percent of the total deposits.

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo has expressed concern that the growing thermal coal stockpiles could become a fire hazard, and called on companies to mitigate this risk by generating electricity from the coal.

“(The companies) have piled a number of tonnes and tonnes of thermal coal,” said Minister Moyo while addressing delegates at the National Competitiveness Commission summit in Bulawayo last week.

“And we are now, as Government, urging them to say, you already have thermal coal, and it will become a hazard.

“It will start causing fires. Why don’t you turn it and bring plants so that you can produce power. Because you already have sunk your money in the production of this coal, which was at the top.

“And what we are calling upon them is (to say), why don’t you go the last step and produce thermal power from your coal?”

Minister Moyo indicated that one of the companies has already started constructing a power plant, with commissioning anticipated in the coming months.

Thermal power generation continues to be a crucial element of Zimbabwe’s energy mix, with the Hwange Power Station maintaining its position as a major source of electricity for the country.

Historically, Zimbabwe has depended heavily on its coal reserves, particularly from the Hwange region, to fuel its thermal power plants.

The Hwange thermal power plant has been the cornerstone of this energy supply strategy, though older facilities in cities like Bulawayo, Munyati and Harare also contributed to the national grid.

However, aging infrastructure has presented significant hurdles. Decades of operation have taken their toll, leading to frequent breakdowns and a reduction in the plants’ overall capacity.

Maintenance issues, compounded by periods of underinvestment, have further aggravated the challenges.

Despite difficulties, efforts to boost the thermal power sector are underway.

Recent projects focused on expanding and upgrading the Hwange thermal power plant demonstrate the Government’s commitment to maintaining reliable supply from thermal power.

The declining water levels at Lake Kariba, attributed to recurring droughts and climate variability, have significantly reduced the dam’s hydroelectric output, creating an energy deficit, exacerbating existing power shortages and placing greater emphasis on thermal generation.

Minister Moyo also urged both companies and households to generate their own electricity to alleviate pressure on the national grid. He noted the growing number of companies establishing captive power plants, particularly those utilising solar energy, and highlighted their contribution to the overall power equation.

“We are urging everyone to do so,” said Minister Moyo. “We are saying, if we are going to be competitive, and we have security of supply, not just at the macro level, then become innovative and have your own plants.”