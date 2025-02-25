Widow in feud with brother-in-law

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Spiwe Sarakunze, Herald Correspondent

A Harare woman yesterday appeared before the Civil Court seeking a peace order against her late husband’s brother alleging that he is causing violence in an attempt to take over the property she inherited.

Ms Anesu Makoni accused her brother-in-law, Mr Fidelis Dhliwayo, of disturbing her peace and making threats regarding her late husband’s estate.

She claimed that Mr Dhliwayo insults her, calling her a “prostitute,” and has demanded that she vacates the house, asserting that she has no right to reside there despite the property belonging to her late husband.

“He is claiming everything at the house and told me that if I resist, he will send people to attack me. He even accused me of stealing, he has a habit of badmouthing me.”

Ms Makoni further alleged that Mr Dhliwayo demanded she leaves the house immediately, suggesting he would do anything to inherit the property.

In response, Mr Dhliwayo denied the accusations, describing Ms Makoni as a liar who had previously stolen from his late brother.

“This woman is greedy; she wants to inherit my late brother’s property even though she was not married to him. My brother was married to another woman; Anesu was just his girlfriend,” he said.

Mr Dhliwayo also accused Ms Makoni of threatening his daughter, adding that she had attempted to sell the property for personal gain.

“My brother passed on this month, and we laid him to rest on February 22. Just after the burial, she rushed to Harare to take over the property.”

After hearing the testimonies from both parties, presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam granted the peace order in favour of Ms Makoni to protect her from further violence and verbal abuse.