Source: Govt “Abandons” Binga Flood Victims

Scores of households in Binga District, Matabeleland North Province, whose homesteads were destroyed by floods almost two years ago, are still waiting for the Government to provide them with shelter.

More than 215 homesteads located on the confluence of Sibwambwa, Sikande, Namapande and Manyenyengwa rivers were destroyed by floods on 10 February last year, displacing 967 people.

Civil Protection Unit (CPU) director Nathan Nkomo told VicFallsLive that 6 out of 37 homesteads in the Nsungwale area have been completed though not yet roofed. Said Nkomo:

We need something like $80 million to finish rebuilding those houses, but if you go through our national contingency plan in the 2021-2022 rainfall season, there is a figure of US$101 million which talks of a backlog infrastructure, which requires rehabilitation. (Chininga Bridge) might be one of those because we came together and all the provinces presented the outstanding works of infrastructure being undertaken in their provinces, so I wouldn’t be surprised.

The Chininga bridge, which connected Nsungwale and Siabuwa and linked the centres with Karoi, Gokwe and Kariba, was destroyed by the floods.

The Government has been accused of abandoning the villagers as some of them have since deserted the camps that were set up by the CPU citing lack of amenities and food.

However, Nkomo denied the accusations saying they have provided the flood victims with “almost everything” including food. He said: