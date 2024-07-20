Source: Govt allays water shortage fears –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe National Water Authority

GOVERNMENT has allayed fears of water shortages in the country, revealing that Zimbabwe has sufficient water reserves, particularly in urban areas.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) recently warned that acute water shortages were looming in most of Zimbabwe’s urban areas, including growth points, as the effects of the El Niño-induced drought rage.

Acting Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Amon Murwira, said the country has adequate water supplies, but the challenge lies in delivery of water to households.

“When it comes to the percentage of water in this country, we do not have a shortage of water yet, especially in the cities,” Murwira said while responding to a legislator during a question and answer session.

He said the government’s priority was to revamp the conveyancing system to ensure a steady supply of water to towns and cities, despite the prevailing drought conditions.

“The government policy is to make sure that our conveyancing system is revamped and that the taps are wet.”

Murwira also told legislators that government has directed all local authorities to have master plans in place to improve the quality of life for citizens.

“All local authorities must show high levels of the organisation, the taxes that they collect from the people at be used to improve the quality of life of citizens through the provision of the amenities that are required for a good living,” he said.

A report compiled by the United Nations Children’s Fund early this year indicated that 860 757 Zimbabweans lack access to safe drinking water, while 17% of households are forced to travel long distances to fetch water for their daily needs.