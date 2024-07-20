Source: President appoint senior lawyer to Harare Commission –Newsday Zimbabwe

He replaced him with lawyer Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe who is also a senior Partner at Samkange Hungwe Attorneys.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Commissioner Nobert Phiri from a commission of inquiry charged with investigating governance issues at the Harare council.

He replaced him with lawyer Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe who is also a senior Partner at Samkange Hungwe Attorneys.

No reasons were given for the changes.

The changes were announced in a government gazette on Friday.

“ln terms of section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act [Chapter 10:07], it is provided that, the President may, when he considers it advisable, by proclamation, appoint a Commission of Inquiry consisting of one or more commissioners,” the gazette reads in part.

“AND WHEREAS, the substitution of Commissioner Nobert Phiri to the Commission of Inquiry has become necessary,

“NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation amend the proclamation published in Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, by the deletion on the Schedule of the name “Nobert Phiri” and substitution of it by the name ““Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe”.

President Mnangagwa appointed the commission of inquiry to investigate the City of Harare’s management and council since 2017 in May 2024 through Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, also Proclamation 2 of 2024.

The Commission is chaired by retired judge Maphios Cheda and includes former MDC top official Lucia Matibenga, Steven Chakaipa, and Khonzani Ncube.

The Commission was tasked with investigating Harare City Council’s financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19] and other laws, and financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other outsourced arrangements, among other terms of reference.