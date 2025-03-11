Govt, business leaders meet over fake products, smuggling

Nelson Gahadza, Business Reporter

THE Government, captains of industry and key stakeholders will meet tomorrow to explore solutions to challenges posed by the influx of smuggled and counterfeit products in Zimbabwe.

It is expected that lasting solutions to the festering problems will protect the economy and foster growth.

The indaba will be held under the theme, “Combating counterfeit products in Zimbabwe and fostering economic growth”.

This comes after the Government recently launched a nationwide crackdown against smuggled goods and counterfeits, seizing over US$2,4 million worth of illegal imports, fake and substandard products.

Smuggled goods and counterfeits, apart from their economic impact, including retarding industrial growth and reduced fiscal revenue, pose a significant threat to public health and the economy.

The Government is on record reiterating its commitment to protecting the welfare of consumers and protecting local manufacturers from unfair competition.

According to the draft programme for tomorrow’s dialogue, spearheaded by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), the Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu will be the guest of honour and will deliver the keynote address.

Other Government ministers expected to attend the event are Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, and Minister Douglas Mombeshora, Health and Child Care.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, are also expected at the event.

Industry will be represented by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Mucha Mkanganwi, while the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) will be represented by its Commissioner General Ms Regina Chinamasa.

Zimra will speak on strengthening customs regulations and policy to combat counterfeit product proliferation while Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), will present on strengthening law enforcement to combat counterfeit product proliferation.

Many counterfeit product dealers have been busted across the country and the Government believes together with smuggling, the illegal practices hamper economic growth and weigh on the operations of ethical businesses.

Other key business leaders expected to attend the event include Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu, Delta Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Matlhogonolo Valela, OK Zimbabwe CEO Mr Willard Zireva and Small Enterprises Association of Zimbabwe CEO Mr Farai Mutambanengwe.

Minister Ndlovu recently said the Government had intensified efforts to combat smuggling and trade in counterfeit products that threaten public health and the economy.