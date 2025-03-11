Zimsec operations impress Parly committee 

Cde Mandiwanzira

Remember Deketeke, Herald Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Education yesterday toured the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) printing facility in Norton, returning with high praise for the establishment’s operations and security measures.

The visit sought to provide the legislators with insight into the processes at Zimsec, and the Committee members were notably impressed by the rigorous protocols in place.

Zimsec has implemented comprehensive measures to safeguard the integrity of examinations.

These protocols not only protect sensitive documentation, but also showcase the dedication of the staff and management to delivering high-quality education.

Committee chairperson Cde Supa Mandiwanzira expressed admiration at the professionalism exhibited by the ZIMSEC team during the tour.

“We were thoroughly impressed by the setup and the security measures implemented to prevent any leakage of documentation, particularly for the printing of Grade 7, O-Level, and A-Level examinations,” he said.

This sentiment was echoed by other committee members, who noted the sense of pride they felt while learning about Zimsec’s management of examinations.

Added Cde Mandiwanzira: “This level of organisation deserves recognition and appreciation. We were highly impressed by the skill, understanding, and organisation demonstrated by the management and staff of Zimsec.”

Adding a touch of humour to the proceedings, Cde Mandiwanzira spoke about the efficiency of Zimsec’s operations, likening their work to that of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

“They could effectively function as another Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, given their ability to deploy examination papers to every school across the country on time, ensuring that exams are conducted simultaneously, whether at 9am or 10am.”

This impressive coordination extends beyond national borders, as Zimsec is actively engaging with two regional countries interested in establishing Zimsec centres for examination purposes, further solidifying its regional influence.

However, the committee was also keenly aware of the challenges Zimsec faces, particularly with regards to resource allocation from Treasury.

One significant concern raised during the discussions was the timely payment of examination markers. Cde Mandiwanzira said the delay undermines the integrity of the entire process.