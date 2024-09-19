Govt commends media for exceptional SADC Summit coverage 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Acting director of media services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Hymn Mureru,(second from right) officially launches the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations best practice approaches for community and campus radio stations report while flanked by ZACRAS National coordinator Sandra Mazunga (left), ZACRAS board member Givemore Chipere (second from left) and UNESCO Regional Advisor for Communication and Information, Al Almin Yusuf (right) in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

Government has commended the local media for exceptional coverage of the 44th SADC Summit hosted by Zimbabwe in August .

Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday hailed journalists for their diligent work during the launch of a report on best community radio practices by the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS).

The report not only provides critical insights into the practices of community radios in the country but also serves as a roadmap for future endeavours.

In a speech read on his behalf by the acting Media Services Director in the Ministry, Mr Hymn Mureru, Minister Muswere said: “Before we delve into the business of the day allow me to commend the media for a job well done in covering the just ended SADC summit during which His Excellency President Dr E.D Mnangagwa assumed chairmanship.”

Over 1 000 local and international journalists applied for accreditation to cover the 44th Sadc Summit.

The country successfully and peacefully hosted both the SADC Industrialisation Week and the 44th Summit of SADC Heads of States and Governments in August.

Minister Muswere said the Government fully supported media plurality and was on the verge of a new age in information access and dissemination through embracing artificial intelligence.

Participants follow proceedings during the official launch of Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations best practice approchies in Harare yesterday.- Picture: Memory Mangombe

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to continued support for community radio stations by ensuring that they had adequate resources.

“His Excellency, President Dr E.D Mnangagwa guarantees continued support to community radio stations by ensuring that they have adequate resources,” he said.

“In order to ensure sustainability and boost revenue collection by community radio stations, Government gazetted Statutory Instrument 120 of 2023 which allows community radio stations to advertise for not more than four minutes per hour.”

He also added that community radios play a pivotal role in enhancing media literacy among Zimbabweans.

ZACRAS national coordinator Ms Sandra Mazunga said: “We looked at the 14 licensed community radio stations and the seven campus radio stations.

“We looked at them right from the start, their establishment and how they are operating in Zimbabwe. We looked at the challenges they are facing and the future of community radio stations in Zimbabwe.”

She also commended the Government for allowing community radio stations to advertise.

‘’It is actually a milestone for community radio stations given that ever since their licensing, they were not allowed to advertise.”

Participants follow proceedings during the official launch of Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations best practice approchies in Harare yesterday.- Picture: Memory Mangombe