UK extends US$5,5m towards de-mining 

Mr Pete Vowles

Gibson Nyikadzino, Zimpapers Politics Hub

The British government yesterday announced a new US$5,5 million funding support towards landmine clearance in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces.

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Pete Vowles, made the announcement during a visit to Rushinga, Mashonaland Central Province, while raising awareness in communities of the dangers posed by landmines.

The funding was allocated to the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and the HALO Trust, with expectations that the exercise will continue to help save lives and significantly contribute to Zimbabwe’s goal of achieving landmine-free status by 2025.

Amb Vowles saluted the bravery and dedication of the deminers to create safe and secure environments in the two provinces.

He reiterated Britain’s commitment to a landmine-free world.

“The UK remains committed in its determination to work towards a mine-free world and is delighted to award this extra funding to MAG and the HALO Trust so they can continue to protect lives and open up opportunities for economic development for affected communities,” he said.

“I want to salute the bravery and dedication of the deminers working to create safe and secure environments in Mashonaland East and Central.”

Mr Oliver Gerard-Pearse, the HALO Zimbabwe programme manager said the new funding will help ensure that children receive their education without walking through a minefield.

“With this continued support from the UK government, HALO will be able to ensure that fewer children in Rushinga and Mudzi are forced to choose between walking through a minefield or receiving an education.

“And fewer parents will have to choose between feeding their families or working their farmland close to dangerous explosives.

“We are very grateful for the life-saving collaboration between the UK government, the HALO Trust, MAG and the Government and people of Zimbabwe that this funding represents,” he said.