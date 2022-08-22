Source: Govt commissions more PFMS Kiosks, ICT Labs | The Herald

Tashinga Kawere

Herald Correspondent

Government has expressed its continued commitment to ensuring access to information for all Zimbabweans through the commissioning of two Public Financial Management System (PFMS) Kiosks along with four ICT labs at schools in Mutoko and Mudzi.

Katsande High School, Mahaka Secondary School, Chingwena Secondary School and Chimukoko Secondary School received 30 laptops, a printer and a whiteboard.

The ICT lab and PFMS Kiosks are a result of President Mnangagwa’s directive to the ICT ministry to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age.

Officiating at the launch on behalf of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, deputy minister Dingumuzi Puthi said Government remained committed to ensuring universal access to the internet and digital connectivity.

“From a policy perspective, it is Government’s wish for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to internet and digital connectivity, including the rural and low-income communities,” he said.

“I want to assure you ladies and gentlemen, that as Government we will never tire in our unrelenting efforts to ensure that our schools are equipped with requisite ICTs equipment and also our District Government Offices have PFMS kiosks for easy of transacting government business.”

Deputy Minister Puthi said it was critical to cultivate the e-learning culture among children as it will build skills needed for socio-economic growth in Zimbabwe.

“It is, therefore, incumbent upon us, as Government, to cultivate the e-learning culture among our children, in an effort to build relevant skills and capabilities for harnessing the digital economy for socio-economic development in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The kiosks will eradicate the need to travel to the capital to submit or access documents relating to procurement, payments or any other transactions.