Source: NOIC hands over new school to Marondera community | The Herald

Two blocks of classrooms built by the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe through its subsidiary Petrozim Line for St Anna Mere Primary School in Marondera. The blocks were handed over to the community recently. — Picture:Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa

Mash East Bureau

NATIONAL Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC), through its subsidiary Petrozim Line, has built two new classroom blocks at Saint Anna Mere Primary School in Marondera, as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility.

Each block has three classrooms.

The new classrooms, built at a cost of $43 million, come as a major relief to learners and staff who were conducting lessons in old and dilapidated structures, which were located behind beerhalls making them unconducive for pupils.

NOIC also drilled a borehole which is solar powered, and already, the new school has running water safe for consumption and also for agricultural activities.

Last week NOIC handed over the blocks of classrooms to the community, at a function which was attended by senior Government officials from Mashonaland East Province.

In a speech read on her behalf, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi commended the gesture by NOIC.

“The gesture by Petrozim Line is a practical example of being a socially responsible organisation that reflects their commitment to their social investment strategy.

“Such projects bring together the public and private sector and all parties working together to realise an end goal that is providing a brighter future with brighter prospects. This initiative by Petrozim Line is a an important part of a series of activities where the Government of Zimbabwe assists the communities in raising the bar in the education of our children.

“We are grateful to Petrozim Line who are driving the Sustainable Development Goal number 4 (SDG4) that emphasises on ensuring quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities. We sincerely hope that this effort by Petrozim Line, combined with efforts of passionate and committed teachers will inspire and motivate the students to work hard in their studies,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

Petrozim Line Board Chairman Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Innocent Rufaro Chiganze said they will always be committed to make a difference in communities.

“The school buildings were dilapidated. Classrooms could not accommodate all students due to an increase in student enrolment which I am advised, is now at 297 pupils and this resulted in composite teaching.

“Due to the adverse situation, there is high staff turnover.

“It is against this background that PZL engaged relevant authorities to build the new school for the community to improve the learning environment. Undoubtedly, better educational facilities such as new classrooms and new ablution blocks encourage better school attendance. The construction of the school commenced on January 14, 2022 and the project was completed on June 7, 2022.

“Education is, needless to say, one of the most important sectors for the socio-economic development of this country and a good education service is vital for the well-being of future generations. Since 2018, Petrozim Line has contributed to this sector through building teachers’ houses and providing sanitation in schools that are in dire need of these facilities,” he said.

Ms Florence Gonzo a local parent at the school hailed Petrozim Line for the good gesture.

“We are happy because our children are now using safe and beautiful structures for their studies. This is commendable and we are grateful.”

Ms Charity Nungirai who also has two children at the school, could not hide her joy.

“Petrozim Line has done a commendable job. This school is beautiful. More learners will undoubtedly enrol at this school. It will also attract more teachers. We are happy.”