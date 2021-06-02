Source: Govt commits $287m towards Mpilo staff hostels rehabilitation – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

GOVERNMENT has committed $287 million towards refurbishment of Mpilo Central Hospital staff hostels which were gutted by fire last week.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday announced the pledge in a tweet where he said: “Today my government has committed $287 million towards new infrastructure at Mpilo Central Hospital, to replace lost facilities in last week’s fire. Doctors and nurses across Zimbabwe deserve the highest quality working conditions and support.”

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa also confirmed the development at a post-Cabinet media briefing.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the citizenry that the fire outbreak at Mpilo Hospital, which gutted the doctors’ residence, is being investigated, while relief measures are instituted. This is the second time within three years that the hospital’s hostel has been gutted by fire,” she said.

“The affected staff has so far been provided with accommodation, clothing, toiletries and food since the disaster occurred. Birth certificates and identity cards have been issued to all those in hotel accommodation and passports will be issued at the Registry

Office.”

Mutsvangwa said government was planning to build single and married quarters and separate canteens for nurses and doctors.