Source: Prominent Byo lawyer shoots self dead – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

A PROMINENT Bulawayo lawyer with Webb, Low and Barry law firm allegedly shot himself dead yesterday in a suspected suicide case.

Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident saying more details would be released today.

“Police are at the scene of the incident investigating, and we will give out information in the morning,” she said.

Msebele could not be drawn into disclosing the identity of the lawyer since his next of kin were yet to be advised.

Indications are that the lawyer shot himself opposite Zizwezonke at Bradfield shopping centre .

The police cordoned off the area to enable further investigations.

But in a tweet, lawyer David Coltart said: “It is important that you get your facts right. The lawyer in question has been seriously ill and deeply depressed for months. He died suddenly at home, which is close to Zonkizizwe.