Govt commits to continue road rehab 

Mhona said the improvements were aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of Zimbabwean citizens.

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona has assured the nation of the government’s commitment to the ongoing road rehabilitation projects across Zimbabwe.

He dismissed reports that the projects were solely meant for the upcoming Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit.

Speaking during the opening of the junction on Nemakonde (formerly Lomagundi) Road and Sam Nunjoma Street, Mhona said government would continue with the projects after the summit.

“The renovation of the roads and infrastructure is not for Sadc, but it is for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

“The government is not going to stop the road renovations after the Sadc summit, but we are going to be consistent.

“Also, the public should feel free to inform the government to come and renovate the roads which they feel need attention,” he added, although he acknowledged the financial challenges faced during the implementation of these projects, while at the same time expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far.

Mhona underscored government’s zero-tolerance towards vandalism of public infrastructure.

Those found culpable of damaging roads, bridges or streetlights will be held accountable and required to compensate for the damages, unless covered by insurance, he said.

“We will not have mercy on those who will have damaged the resources, whether it’s a road, bridge or streetlight.

“We will require you to pay for the damages if your insurances will not cover, and attach property so that we put an end to vandalism,” Mhona said.

Meanwhile, Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tavengwa has expressed gratitude to motorists and commuters for their patience throughout the rehabilitation process.

“I understand that during the construction period, everyone was inconvenienced, but the residents and all road users exhibited admirable patience,” he said.

“For that, I would want to extend my utmost gratitude. Your patience shows that we are, indeed, together on this journey towards Vision 2030.”