Mutare to address parking challenges 

In a Press statement yesterday, acting town clerk Blessing Chafesuka acknowledged concerns by motorists in the central business district (CBD) regarding parking regulations.

MUTARE City Council has assured residents that funds collected from parking fees are being ring-fenced and channelled towards road rehabilitation.

He said parking areas were being misused by illegal taxi operators and unauthorised vendors selling their wares from parked vehicles.

“We would like to notify all motorists that parking in and around the CBD requires prepayment. Motorists have been parking for free, particularly in central lots due to lack of clear markings,” Chafesuka said.

“We have begun marking these areas and we will continue to mark more areas for improved enforcement.

He said companies without backyard parking bays would be granted business privileged parking.

“Under this programme, companies can apply to council through the town clerk’s office and pay US$85 per vehicle,” Chafesuka said.

“Please note that all parking fees are ring-fenced and are channelled towards the repair of our roads, which are currently in poor state.”

He expressed hope to improve the parking situation in the city in the next few months.