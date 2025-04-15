Source: Govt cracks down on illegal land occupation in rural areas -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has launched a crackdown on individuals illegally occupying State land, particularly in rural areas, ordering them to vacate the land immediately or face prosecution.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development minister Anxious Masuka said in a statement that occupying rural State land without authority was a crime, punishable under the Lands Act.

He said there were increasing reports of illegal occupation of agricultural land across the country.

“Once again, may I remind the public that, in terms of the Gazetted Lands Act, it is a crime to occupy rural State land without authority. No person may hold, use or occupy gazetted land without lawful authority,” he said.

Masuka also warned that failure to vacate the land may result in prosecution, adding that only the Lands minister has the legal mandate to grant authority.

“All illegal occupiers of such land should, therefore, immediately vacate rural State land. Failure to vacate such rural State land may result in prosecution in terms of the Gazetted Lands Act,” he said.

Masuka called on the public to report suspected illegal settlers to the nearest Lands office or police station.

Government’s decision comes amid growing concerns over the chaotic and unlawful allocation of State land by traditional leaders in communal areas.

Chiefs and village heads have been accused of allocating agricultural land without ministerial approval, fuelling land disputes and unregulated settlement patterns.

Authorities fear that such practices not only erode the foundations of the Land Reform Programme but also threaten agricultural productivity, environmental sustainability and national development goals.

Masuka called on holders of offer letters or permits under the A2 resettlement model to visit their nearest lands offices for expedited processing of title deeds.

“Land is an economic asset for the transformation of our agriculture and, through it, the attainment of Vision 2030. Its orderly allocation, settlement and use are cardinal administrative aspects of the land reform revolution, which must be safeguarded for present and future generations,” he said.

The ministry has pledged to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts to restore order and protect the integrity of Zimbabwe’s land management framework.