Source: Gutu stakeholders applaud school feeding scheme – The Southern Eye

THE Presidential School Feeding Scheme has received widespread commendation in the Gutu South constituency for its impact on student health, academic performance and community well-being.

Implemented under the second republic’s drive to improve access to education and eradicate hunger, the scheme has been lauded by educators, community leaders and beneficiaries alike.

In an interview recenty, Chagwiza Primary School head Tobaiwa Musendekwa applauded the initiative, highlighting its role in ensuring no child learns on an empty stomach.

“We are deeply grateful to the second republic and our local MP, Honourable Pupurai Togarepi, for prioritising food security in schools. The consistent food supply has transformed our learning environment,” he said.

The scheme, which provides daily meals to primary schoolchildren, is aimed at combating malnutrition, improving attendance and enhancing academic performance.

The head of Nerupiri Primary School also praised the initiative, adding that it was instrumental in augmenting physical development.

“Revamping this programme was a critical step in the fight against hunger. It directly supports the physical and cognitive development of our learners,” he said.

Local health co-ordinator Chipo Shamu also noted a marked improvement in learners’ nutrition and general health since the reintroduction of the programme.

“We have seen reduced absenteeism and better classroom participation. Proper nutrition is linked to better learning outcomes. The programme has not only benefited students but also offered relief to families. Parents no longer worry about packing meals everyday. It is a huge relief for many,” she said.

Even the learners are recognising the benefits with Desire Jaravaza, a Grade 5 pupil, revealing that the meals help him to stay focused and energised for both academics and sports.

The Presidential School Feeding Scheme is the cornerstone of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s efforts to ensure inclusive development, with the over-arching goal of leaving no one and no place behind.