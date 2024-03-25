Govt demands speedy, quality work

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga interacts with contractors during a tour of the road leading to the New Parliament in Harare today. -Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Contractors working on the road leading to the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden have been directed to speed up while ensuring quality work.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga gave the directive when he toured the project to check on progress against a tight deadline for the SADC summit to be held in Zimbabwe in August.

He assured the Government’s full support and told the contractors that he wants the summit to be a resounding success. VP Chiwenga brought forward the dates for road infrastructure projects completion from July 15 to end of June.

“We have just seen what you are doing,” said VP Chiwenga while addressing the contractors’ representatives. “We have a very important event for this country, which is our summit in August.

“But besides that, there are two things which you have to do. Yes, we are developing, we want to develop our country first and foremost, and we must make sure that this summit is a success.

“So, it requires you to change your work ethic and from now going forward you must work 24/7.

“You have to rearrange. I want this work to be done by June. The July deadline, erase it from your minds, I want everything done by June.

“On our part as Government we will do everything to support you to meet your target, and let’s do it as professionally as we can,” said VP Chiwenga.

During the tour, the VP was accompanied by several Ministers, including the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Mhona, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator responsible for flagship programmes and projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet Engineer Amos Marawa.

The ongoing works include the construction, resurfacing and widening of the Boulevard road, Loop road to the new parliament building, Old Mazowe Road and Westgate roundabout.