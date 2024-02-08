Source: Govt employee in trouble over land -Newsday Zimbabwe

A GOVERNMENT employee was yesterday dragged before Harare Magistrates Court facing fraud charges over illegal land sales in Mashonaland West province.

Perpertual Chimuti allegedly promised a number of people in Makonde, Zvimba, Rafingora and Banket land before asking them to pay amounts ranging from US$10 to US$1 500.

Chimuti (57) was being charged together with Pedzisai Chikari (46) who is employed at West End Clinic Lab and were remanded to today for bail application.

Allegations are that the duo working in cahoots with their accomplices who are in Banket, hatched a plan to fleece land seekers of their money.

They allegedly advertised on social media platforms that they represented an organisation purportedly constituted by a group of people claiming to be war veterans operating as a taskforce based in Banket.

Chimuti and Chikari opened various social media groups with an average of 120 to 150 people per group.

They allegedly demanded cash claiming that it was for administration, fuel and welfare of war veterans in Banket. They further claimed that some of the money collected was for offer letter processing before then moving around Zvimba, Makonde, Raffingora and Banket showing their victims several farms within Mashonaland West province.

The State alleges that the land seekers lost approximately USD$66 000 through the scam.