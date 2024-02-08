Source: ‘Parliamentary majority to advance people’s interests’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

The ruling party will use its parliamentary dominance to advance the interests of the people of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF chief whip and Gutu South legislator Pupurai Togarepi has said.

Zanu PF won all the six seats in by-elections held on Saturday last week amid fears its legislators would push for constitutional amendments in Parliament.

The party has been craving for a two-thirds majority after it missed it in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

Togarepi told NewsDay that they will focus on representation and ensuring that their representative role is performed diligently.

“Naturally, we are happy about that achievement [attaining two-thirds majority]. Our majority in Parliament will be used to advance the interest of the people of Zimbabwe. The main areas will be in terms of representation.

“Our members will be encouraged to ensure their representative role is performed diligently and effectively through robust debates,” he said.

Saturday’s by-election were held after Citizens Coalition for Change self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled lawmakers saying they had ceased to be members of the political party.

The by-elections took place in Seke, Goromonzi South, Zvimba East, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Chegutu West and Mkoba constituencies.

Togarepi, however, denied allegations that the party wants to amend the Constitution.

“There is nothing like that, so far there is no such indication from the party or from the government. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen if in the course of our legislative work it becomes necessary. Parliament relies on the people it represents to make laws,” he said.

On critics who say a two-thirds majority will not foster democracy, Togarepi said: “Democracy is the rule by the majority. Do those critics want us to donate our seats to losers for democracy to be good, democracy respects the will of the people.”