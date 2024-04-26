Source: ‘Govt failing to address sexual health problems’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

In its annual World’s Human Rights report, Amnesty International (Amnesty) said teenage pregnancy rates remain high while maternal mortality rates remain alarming in Zimbabwe.

GOVERNMENT is failing to adequately meet the needs of women suffering from acute health challenges and to plug gaps in accessing sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents, an Amnesty International Global Report 2023 has said.

It further added that child marriage continued to be prevalent in the country.

“The government failed to take measures to prevent and fully respond to the treatment needs of those suffering from obstetric fistula,” the organisation said.

It further berated the government for failing to establish a comprehensive policy framework and avail funding for maternal health.

“Specifically, it did not develop an adequate policy framework or ensure adequate funding for maternal health despite calls from civil society organisations to do so, and despite the issue being raised in Parliament as a matter of national importance.

“[There are] gaps in the legal framework relating to access to sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents persisted.

“Parliament continued to fail to make the necessary aamendments to the Public Health Act to allow health workers to provide sexual and reproductive health to adolescents without their parents’ consent,” said Amnesty.

The human rights watchdog added: “Teenage pregnancies remained prevalent with 108 live births per 1 000 women being girls aged between 15 and 19. The government’s pledge to reduce it to 100 per 1 000 women by 2022 was still unrealised in 2023.”

Amnesty International further reported that child marriages remained common with an estimated 33% of women between the ages of 20 and 24 having been married while they still under 18 years.