Cyanide spillage scare in Guruve

GURUVE residents have raised health fears following the contamination of their major water source, Dande River as a result of an accidental cyanide spillage at Eureka Gold Mine in Guruve Mashonaland Central province.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Amkela Sidange confirmed the issue in a statement.

“The agency confirms carrying out an inspection at Eureka Mine on April 21, 2024 upon receiving a report by the mine of an accidental spillage,” Sidange said.

She said the inspection was in line with the requirements of the Environmental Management Act on the handling of accidental spillages.

“The inspection by the agency focused on ascertaining the extent of the problem and proffer sustainable solutions to the obtaining problem,” she said.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the process water (cyanide-containing effluent) spillage occurred at Eureka Mine on April 21, 2024.

“The spillage emanated from the recycling pond at the Tailings Storage Facility and drained into the Dande River which is a raw water source for Guruve water supply.”

Sidange said EMA collected water samples for chemical analysis at the Environmental Management Laboratory as part of investigations.

“On the other hand, the agency also issued an Environmental Protection Order (Number 0022533) to Eureka Mine to put in place necessary pollution abatement measures both in the interim and long term. The agency is currently monitoring compliance to the order by the mine,” the statement read.

Eureka human capital and services manager Tinago Tinago said he was in a meeting when contacted for comment.

Dande River is a vital source of water for communities downstream, used for drinking, irrigation and livestock.