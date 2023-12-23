Source: Govt fails to pay university workers -Newsday Zimbabwe

No comment could be obtained from Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira.

STATE university workers are facing a gloomy Christmas because of unpaid salaries.

Zimbabwe Universities Allied Workers Union (ZUAWU) secretary-general Jabulani Mpofu said the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry had not paid them their December dues.

“Salaries have not been disbursed for State university workers. We have been trying to get an audience from the ministry over the matter, but they have not furnished us with any details,” Mpofu said.

“Workers are worried that they are going to the festive season without salaries, there is no festivity for them.”

Zimbabwe State Universities Lecturers Association secretary-general Givewell Munyaradzi said lecturers were also complaining.

“We continue to wonder why they are treating us like this every year. We complained to councils and even the ministry,” Munyaradzi said.

“The ministry said the money comes from the Ministry of Finance. Almost more than half of the country’s State university workers have not received their salaries.”

