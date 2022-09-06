Source: Govt gazettes new driver’s licence fees –Newsday Zimbabwe

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona has set new driver’s licence fees that will see new drivers paying between US$15 and US$30.

In Statutory Instrument 158 of 2022, published on Friday, Mhona said: “A person applying in terms of section 8(2)(b) or (3) of the Act to an issuing officer for a tractor driver’s permit or duplicate tractor driver’s permit shall transmit with their application a fee of fifteen United States dollars (US$15,00).”

Mhona said those applying for learner’s licences will have to part with US$20.

“12 (2) The fee to be remitted to the Registrar by a farmer or miner or their manager or a registering officer in terms of section 8(5) of the Act, shall be a fee of fifteen United States dollars (US$15,00).”

“12 (4), a person applying in terms of section 10(1) of the Act to an examiner for a Certificate of Competency shall transmit (a) with their application a fee for testing the applicant in respect of a Certificate of Competency for (i) class 3 or 4 vehicles a fee of twenty-five United States dollars (US25,00); (ii) class 1, class 2 or class 5 vehicles a fee of thirty United States dollars (US$30,00),” Mhona added.