Source: Govt gets tough on rogue drivers -Newsday Zimbabwe

Transport minister Felix Mhona said they investigated the recent Beatrice accident and found out that the driver did not have relevant documents to drive a public service vehicle according to the Road Traffic Act.

GOVERNMENT has said it’s “no longer business as usual” on road traffic accidents as it has tightened screws on investigations following a spike in accidents.

Speaking during post-Cabinet briefing yesterday in Harare, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said this after investigations revealed that the driver of the bus which was involved in an accident in Beatrice that claimed 15 lives did not have a licence.

Kazembe said cameras would now be rolled out on roads to stop corruption with breathalysers introduced as well.

“We should not allow cars that are not fit for road to pass through roadblocks neither should drivers who are not fit for purpose to pass through a roadblock,” he said.

“If a vehicle that has passed through a roadblock you are manning is involved in an accident and investigations reveal that the vehicle was not supposed to pass through that roadblock then you will be accountable.

“We are also working to ensure that we equip our police officers to be able to carry out their mandate to account for those driving under the influence of alcohol, drug and substances.”

Transport minister Felix Mhona said they investigated the recent Beatrice accident and found out that the driver did not have relevant documents to drive a public service vehicle according to the Road Traffic Act.

“The operators licence is going to be cancelled and the driver is going to be charged,” he said.

Mhona pleaded with motorists to exercise caution during the Workers’ Day holiday.

“Motorists are urged to make their holiday journeys safer and smarter by preparing well and making the right choices. This is a special time for our nation, and no holiday should be marred by a road crash that could be easily avoided,” he said.

“Government would also like to appeal to operators of public service vehicles and private motorists not to use defective and unroadworthy vehicles.

“Operators are also strongly urged to desist from the habit of over-working their drivers which results in driver fatigue. “Drivers should stick to regulated speed limits, as speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road crashes. Driving under the influence of alcohol is a punishable offence and is totally unacceptable.”