Source: Parirenyatwa apprehends 44 bogus employees –Newsday Zimbabwe

The statement said Parirenyatwa had approximately 400 doctors and a staff complement of close to 4 000 people.

SECURITY officers at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals have arrested 44 unscrupulous individuals masquerading as employees since last year, it has emerged.

The hospital said 33 people were arrested last year while 11 have been arrested since the beginning of 2024.

In a statement yesterday, the hospital authorities said most of the arrested individuals were pretending to be employees for them to be able to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

The hospital authorities said the institution was determined to safeguard the public from unscrupulous people who masquerade as employees in order to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.

“In 2023 alone, 33 offenders were picked up by our security department. From January 2024 to date, 11 cases of this nature have been picked up by the same department and dealt with accordingly.

“Bogus doctors and tutors who extort prospective student nurses and thieves who steal from both staff members and patients are some of the criminals who have been picked up and handed over to the police,” the hospital said.

“Unscrupulous people take advantage of our vastness and complexity to carry out nefarious activities. Fortunately, our surveillance teams remain vigilant and have always apprehended these unruly elements who try to penetrate and abuse our systems,” the authorities said.

The hospital also said investigations had established that three fake doctors arrested recently did not manage any patients.

Last week, a Harare man Douglas Mutoredzanwa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a doctor and stealing surgery apparatus from the hospital.

In a similar case, police arrested Andrew Mapulanga who was masquerading as a gynaecologist at the hospital.