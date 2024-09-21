Source: Govt grilled over elephantiasis outbreak response –Newsday Zimbabwe

PARLIAMENTARIANS this week grilled Health and Child Care deputy minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini over the government’s slow efforts to assist communities defying a vaccination programme following an elephantiasis outbreak in some parts of the country.

A mass drug administration has since kicked off in Kariba and Mhondoro Ngezi, Mashonaland West province and is expected to end on September 26.

Speaking during the question and answer session, a number of legislators demanded government urgency on curbing elephantiasis.

Latest to experience the outbreak is Mutoko district, Mashonaland East province.

Pumula legislator Sichelesile Mahlangu sought clarification on the government position on drug availability and action on resistant communities.

“Given that elephantiasis is a debilitating disease with long-term implications and social consequences, what measures are in place to address the issue of local residents in affected areas who refuse to be vaccinated despite that the vaccines are available?” Mahlangu queried.

In response, Kwidini admitted that there were challenges faced during the vaccination programme, including resistance by villagers in the affected areas.

“As the ministry, the policy is that we respect the people’s rights. We keep on raising awareness and educating the people about the benefits of getting vaccinate. Such diseases do not have what we call a specific treatment,” the deputy minister responded.

Kwekwe Central MP Judith Tobaiwa went on to ask the minister how the government is ensuring that affected communities understand the importance of vaccination to prevent the spread and long-term effects of the disease.

Kwidini said they were now engaging the police to assist.

“Sometimes you keep educating and including other ministries like the Home Affairs ministry and other ministries to come in such that we assist each other so that these people understand because the moment they refuse vaccination, there is no way we can say we can prevent it,” Kwidini said.

“So, after education, as I said earlier on, we do awareness campaigns to make them understand the prognosis of this disease that if not addressed through vaccination, it can cause harmful effects to the entire community.”

Hurungwe East MP Chenjerai Kangausaru said the elephantiasis outbreak is real in the province.

NewsDay Weekender last week exclusively reported the outbreak after 17 learners in Kariba district tested positive for the disease.

Elephantiasis is a parasitic disease which affects the lymph nodes and lymph vessels. It is spread by infectious mosquitoes.