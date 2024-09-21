Source: Simba promise Bosso hell -Newsday Zimbabwe

Simba Bhora are going into the match enjoying a rich vein of form, riding on an 11-match unbeaten streak in all competitions having won nine of the games.

SIMBA Bhora owner Simba “Buju” Ndoro has fanned the fires ahead of what promises to be a fiesty affair between his team and Highlanders in a Chibuku Super Cup at Wadzanayi Stadium tomorrow.

Ndoro said he felt pity for Bosso ahead of the tie, advising the more illustrious giants to come prepared for a tough afternoon.

He said Highlanders to come in “well fed” for the match.

“I feel pity for Highlanders,” Buju said in a video shot inside Wadzanayi yesterday.

“Of course, we respect them because they are a big team. When you talk of Zimbabwe soccer, you talk of Highlanders and Dynamos, but I honestly feel for them.

“When they come to Shamva, they should come well fed because we will deal with them ruthlessly.”

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side have one hand on the league title after opening a seven-point lead at the top of the log in the league race with eight matches remaining.

In contrast, Highlanders have hit hard times and have slipped out of the title matrix.

They are winless in the last four league matches, losing two, including last week’s dispiriting 3-2 defeat to Caps United.

Bosso led the match 2-0 at some point, but could not hold on, allowing Caps United to score two late goals to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

The last time the two teams met in a league match, Simba Bhora came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Wadzanayi.

After that match, Highlanders complained that they had been given a raw deal by match officials, making tomorrow’s clash a grudge match.

Their coach Kelvin Kaindu, whose side has fallen to fifth in the league, believes tomorrow’s game against an in-form opponent is an opportunity for them to turn their fortunes.

“We are being given another opportunity to play with Simba Bhora and we play them at the moment when they have picked up form. They are consistent, but we hope to turn around our fortunes and bounce back,” he said.

“We still believe and we still have confidence. At the moment, it’s what we have that we can rely on, so we keep motivating each other that football is like that.”

The Zambian will still be without the injured pair of Archford Faira and Malvin Sibanda for the clash, while striker Nqobile Ndlovu will have to pass a late fitness test.

The young trio of Prince Ndlovu, Mvelo Khoza and Nigel Banda are also out as they are on national duty with the national Under-20 squad.

The good news for Kaindu is that first choice goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi has fully recovered and is expected to take his position between the sticks.

Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal fixtures

Today: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab), Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum (Sakubva)

Tomorrow: Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), Dynamos v Yadah (Postponed)