Govt hails progress at US$300m housing development estate

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda (left), his deputy Musa Ncube (second from left) and Hills Luxury Estate site manager Patrick Van Wyk (right) look at a plan before a site tour in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

THE Government has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the US$300 million Hills Luxury Golf Estate construction project in Harare, which features over 862 residential units capable of accommodating approximately 4 310 residents.

The project, spearheaded by West Properties Private Limited in partnership with the City of Harare, will also feature a shopping mall, clinic, swimming and tennis academy, and a state-of-the-art golf course.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Soda Zhemu, accompanied by his deputy Musa Ncube, yesterday toured the multi-million dollar project to inspect its progress since President Mnangagwa launched it last year.

“We are actually impressed with the progress that has been made here,” Minister Zhemu said. “Speaking to them, they indicated that they are now above 80 percent of the roads that they are constructing within the first phase. On the stormwater drainage facilities we have been shown, more than 60 percent has been achieved.

“For the first phase, which is the housing aspect, we have seen the roads that have so far been constructed. They have done the first application of the bases and they will be doing the second application before the application of the tar.”

Minister Zhemu said the planned waste management system, which will harness energy generation, will come in handy.

“They have addressed several sustainability issues, including converting sewer disposal for recycling, which will enable them to reuse water for irrigating vegetation within the facility.

“Additionally, they will implement a biogas system to generate electricity for use within the facility, along with other sustainable activities. This is quite impressive, and within six months since the groundbreaking, we are happy with the achievements made so far.”

West Property chief projects officer Mr Mandla Ndebele said: “The Hills development is a mixed-use development. We are currently developing phase one of the residential development. That development in its own totality will have over 800 residential units. That’s incorporating villas, apartments, town houses, and standalone homes. So that mix is what we will incorporate into the first phase of the residential development.”

He also revealed that over 40 apartments will be completed within the shortest time period.

“In our first phase, we call it phase 1A, we’re currently developing about 48 apartments, 12 villas, 30 town houses, and about seven exclusive garden homes.

“What we have done is we have started off with the civil infrastructure, which is our roads, water, and sewer infrastructure, which is what you’re seeing today.”

President Mnangagwa last year presided over the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in Mabelreign, with the estate poised to be a major boost to the country’s tourism and sports industries once completed.