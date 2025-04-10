Govt improves major infrastructure, housing and social projects

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

IN just the first 50 days of this year’s 100-day cycle, the Second Republic has made remarkable strides in transforming communities nationwide through accelerated infrastructure, housing and social welfare projects under the National Development Strategy 1.

These developments reflect steady progress in the Government’s mission to modernise infrastructure, expand housing and improve service delivery in line with Vision 2030.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said under the Infrastructure Development Thematic Area, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare had spearheaded a series of transformative works.

“Rehabilitation of Dzivarasekwa Pumpstation, pumping/gravity mains and treated water reservoir repairs in Harare Metropolitan Province has been finalised. Disposal of 94 Glaudina and 12 Borrowdale residential stands in Harare is ongoing.

“Final finishings and external works for the Glaudina Flats Project (Phase 1) are almost complete, with commissioning expected by the end of May 2025. Preparations for servicing 616 residential stands in Runyararo, Masvingo Province have been completed,” he said.

Dr Muswere said site works for servicing 124 residential stands under the Mathendele Project in Plumtree, Matabeleland South Province had begun, while construction of Zvishavane Mixed Accommodation (Phase 2) in the Midlands Province was progressing well, with 156 residential units ready for commissioning.

“The Zim Hydro-Power Project at Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo Province has been completed and awaits commissioning. Civil works have been completed at Rupurara Valley Lodge, which also awaits commissioning.

“Work on the Tokwe-Mukosi Hydro-Power Project in Masvingo is ongoing, as is the construction of the Marondera Commercial Centre Warehouse in Mashonaland East and the New Glovers Solar Project at Munyati in Midlands Province,” he said.

Dr Muswere said brickwork and column construction for Madokero Creek Phase 2 housing was underway, while paving works at ARLAC Dricway and parking bays in Harare Metropolitan Province were almost complete.

“Refurbishment of the children’s dormitory and administration block at Hupenyu Hutsva Residential Care Facility is also nearing completion,” he said.

On the Social Protection Thematic Area, Dr Muswere reported good progress on two community initiatives, the potato production project at Khayelihle Children’s Village in Umguza, Matabeleland South, and the rabbit production project in Shamva, Mashonaland Central.

Dr Muswere said under the Infrastructure and Utilities Pillar, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, had also recorded significant milestones.

“Construction of the Trabablas Interchange has exceeded its cycle target and is ongoing, with two bridges on Amalinda Road and the Harare Drive missing link completed and opened to traffic.

“Upgrading of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road and the Harare-Kanyemba Road is ongoing. Construction of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe offices in Masvingo is on target,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the upgrading of the Chipinge-Mt Selinda Road and the Shurugwi-Mhandamambwe Road fencing project was underway.

Turning to the Governance Pillar, Dr Muswere said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage was also recording solid progress.

“Installation of solar systems at 10 registry offices across seven provinces namely Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South is ongoing.

“Revamping of telecommunications systems at 50 police stations is 90 percent complete, while deployment of the online border management system at all borders and airports, as well as basic automation of 23 police stations, is ongoing.”

Dr Muswere also outlined progress under the Youth, Sports and Culture Pillar, including the digitisation of delineation reports in Mwenezi and Chiredzi Districts in Masvingo Province.

“Construction of the Hebert Chitepo Trust Training Centre workshop at Bonda Mission in Mutasa District, Manicaland, and the Sikombela Monument Development Project in Gokwe North, Midlands, are both progressing well,” he said.

Dr Muswere said under the Infrastructure and Utilities Pillar, the renovation of Mswenhede Clinic and construction of a semi-detached staff house in the Mswenhede area of Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central, were nearing completion.

He said construction of a classroom block at Kundayi High School in Concession, also in Mazowe District, is ongoing.