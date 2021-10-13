Source: Govt lists Greater Harare wetlands – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu yesterday listed wetlands in Harare, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa as ecologically sensitive areas.

The Environment Management Agency (Ema) said the declaration by Ndlovu was made in terms of section 113(1) of the Environmental Management Act, adding that this might impose limitations on developments in and around such areas.

“Notice is hereby given that the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry wishes to exercise his powers in terms of section 113(1) of the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27) by issuing a public notice of intention to declare wetlands in the Harare Metropolitan province listed below as ecologically sensitive areas,” Ema said.

“The declaration may impose limitations on developments in and around such areas.”

Ema said the notice superseded previous notices on the subject matter, and any person with submissions to make concerning the declaration should contact it.

In February 2021, Ema urged the public to appreciate climate change and the preservation of the environment to ensure sustainability for future generations.

Ema spokesperson Amkela Sidange said the destruction of wetlands had serious implications since they acted as water purifiers, hence their degradation results in poor water quality, which resulted in the need for use of many chemicals in water purification.